Japan's Fast Retailing in talks to buy J.Crew -WSJ

NEW YORK Feb 28 Fast Retailing, parent of clothing retailer Uniqlo, is in talks to buy J.Crew for as much as $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The paper said that Fast Retailing had approached J.Crew's management about the potential purchase and that J.Crew was seeking as much as $5 billion for the business.

It was unclear whether Fast Retailing was willing to pay that much, the Journal said, without citing sources.
