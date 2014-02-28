Japan's Fast Retailing in talks to buy J.Crew -WSJ

Phillips 66's profit jumps 39 percent on $423 mln gain
April 28 U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 reported a 39 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a $423 million one-time gain from the consolidation of a petroleum coking venture.
NEW YORK Feb 28 Fast Retailing, parent of clothing retailer Uniqlo, is in talks to buy J.Crew for as much as $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The paper said that Fast Retailing had approached J.Crew's management about the potential purchase and that J.Crew was seeking as much as $5 billion for the business.
It was unclear whether Fast Retailing was willing to pay that much, the Journal said, without citing sources.
April 28 U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 reported a 39 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a $423 million one-time gain from the consolidation of a petroleum coking venture.
April 28 Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) tells Reuters on Friday:
NEW YORK, April 28 U.S. refiners have come out of maintenance season betting that big exports to Mexico and South America will help alleviate high product inventories and boost margins as the critical summer driving season nears.