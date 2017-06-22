UPDATE 1-China's JD.com to invest $397 mln in UK fashion retailer Farfetch

* Investment will make JD a major shareholder in Farfetch
* JD CEO Richard Liu will join Farfetch board
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features
(Adds comments, deal details and background)
BEIJING, June 22 JD.com Inc, China's No.2
e-commerce firm, said it would invest $397 million in fashion
retailer Farfetch UK Ltd to expand its luxury offerings, amid
fierce competition with Alibaba Group for China's
high-end retail market.
JD will become a major shareholder in the UK firm following
the transaction and its CEO Richard Liu will join Farfetch's
board, it said in a statement.
Farfetch will be integrated into JD's existing logistics and
marketing systems and the former will also employ JD's online
finance tools, including payment service JD Pay and microcredit
feature Baitiao, the statement added.
"All of these things doesn't have on a global
basis and they certainly don't have in China," Winston Cheng,
head of JD's international business, told Reuters. "With the
rising household income [in China] we think the timing is good"
The deal comes as JD is looking to broaden its offering of
luxury and branded consumer goods, heating up the competition
with its largest domestic rival Alibaba that has expanded
heavily into branded goods with its online marketplace Tmall.
JD initially gained popularity as a retail platform for
electronics and appliances, but it has since leveraged its
extensive in-house logistics network to expand into a range of
products including grocery, apparel and on-demand services.
Just this month, JD launched its high-end delivery service,
JD Luxury Express, where staff in suits and white gloves deliver
packages directly to customers' homes using electric vehicles.
The Farfetch deal is in line with JD's push as the online UK
fashion retailer is partnered with roughly 700 global luxury
brands and boutiques.
"This partnership addresses the market's challenges by
combining the Farfetch brand and curation with the scale and
influence of the foremost Chinese e-commerce giant," Farfetch
CEO Jose Neves said in the statement.
In an interview last year, Neves told Reuters he anticipated
a possible Farfetch IPO within two or three years.
The online luxury retailer - which counts France's Eurazeo,
Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek and China's IDG
Capital among its investors - was valued at around $1.5 billion
in a fund-raising last year.
(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Himani Sarkar)