UPDATE 1-JDA Software settles lawsuit with Dillard's

Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
* JDA to pay $57 mln to Dillard's
* Says to incur pre-tax charge of $35 mln in Q4
* JDA shares down 2 pct after market
Nov 30 JDA Software Group Inc said it agreed to settle a lawsuit related to its i2 Technologies unit with Dillard's Inc for $57 million in cash.
The lawsuit, initiated by Dillard's in 2000, alleged that i2 failed to meet certain terms and conditions under a software license and services agreement it had inked with the department store chain.
In June last year, the litigation was adjudicated in Dillard's favor by a U.S. court and JDA was ordered to pay $246 million in damages.
i2 subsequently appealed the judgment and the matter had been pending in the Court of Appeals. JDA had posted a bond in 2010, backed by $25 million, which is now to be released back to the company. That, as well as about $3 million in expected insurance proceeds and cash on hand will be used to pay the settlement, the company said in a statement.
JDA, which makes supply chain management software, expects to take a related pre-tax charge of $35 million in the fourth quarter.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company's shares fell 2 percent to $31.03 in after-hours trading. They had closed at $31.52 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
* Car exports account for half of Japan's trade surplus with U.S.
* Has entered into an agreement to purchase Clone Shipper LLC for U.S.D $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: