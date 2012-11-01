版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 1日 星期四 20:11 BJT

Privately held RedPrairie to buy JDA Software for $1.9 bln

Nov 1 Enterprise technology maker JDA Software Group Inc agreed to be bought by privately held supply chain software maker RedPrairie Corp for about $1.9 billion in cash.

The $45 per-share offer represents an 18 percent premium over JDA stock's Wednesday close of $38.15 on the Nasdaq.

