JDA Software shares spike on news of sale talks

NEW YORK Oct 31 Shares of JDA Software Group
Inc rose 12 percent on Wednesday to $38 after Reuters
reported earlier in the week that the enterprise technology
maker was exploring a sale.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company, which has hired
JPMorgan Chase & Co to advise on the process, is trading at a
14-year high. Shares reached as much as $38.17 per share on
Wednesday.
The sale process is in advanced stages, receiving interest
from multiple parties, including private equity firms and
strategic buyers, sources told Reuters.
JDA Software's leading shareholder Praesidium Investment
Management Co LLC has over the last several months increased its
equity stake to 8.9 percent.
New York-based Praesidium said in a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this year that it
would engage in communications with members of the company's
board of directors, shareholders and other relevant parties
concerning the business, management and operations.
In August, JDA Software restated its financial statements
for 2011.