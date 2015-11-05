China's JD.com says watchdog accepts request for probe into rival Alibaba's practices

SHANGHAI Nov 5 A Chinese regulator has formally
accepted a request by JD.com, the country's
second-biggest online retailer, to investigate its rival Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd for possible unfair practices during
promotions, JD.com's official microblog said on Thursday.
Alibaba, China's biggest e-commerce firm, has previously
denied accusations outlined in a JD.com letter to the State
Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) in the run-up to
Nov. 11 'Singles' Day' promotions, the biggest online shopping
day of the year in China.
JD.com said in its letter said Alibaba, was "forcing
merchants" to choose to deal exclusively with one e-commerce
site for promotional activities. The two companies have a
long-standing rivalry, with little love lost between their
founders.
An SAIC official in Beijing said by telephone he had no
information about the case.
An Alibaba spokesman declined to comment.
JD.com's complaint refers to an SAIC regulation that forbids
e-commerce platforms from limiting or barring their merchants
from participating in promotions on other platforms. The
regulation came into effect on Oct. 1.
"We are ready to actively cooperate with national
administrative organs to regulate order in the e-commerce
industry, and spare no effort and persevere to the end in order
to protect the legitimate rights and interests of businesses and
consumers," JD.com said.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)