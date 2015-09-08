UPDATE 1-China's JD.com says may buy back $1 bln of ADS

(Adds background, share reaction)
Sept 8 Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc
, which has lost a third of its market value since
mid-June, said on Tuesday it planned to buy back up to $1
billion of its American Depositary Shares (ADS) over the next
two years.
JD.com joins several other big Chinese companies, including
far-larger rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, that have
announced buyback plans recently as worries about China's
economy hits share prices.
The company, whose shares were up 10.5 percent at $25.18 in
early trading, reported a 61 percent rise in second-quarter
revenue in August as the number of shoppers and goods bought on
its platform jumped. But it forecast slower growth in the
current quarter.
JD.com also reported another net loss in the latest quarter
as it invests heavily in its offline operations to complement
its Internet platform, taking activities such as warehousing and
deliveries into its own hands.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)