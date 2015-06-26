China e-commerce firm JD.com to launch credit-scoring rival to Alibaba's

| BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 26
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 26 China's No. 2
e-commerce firm JD.com Inc is launching a Chinese
consumer credit data system as a joint venture with U.S.
credit-scoring technology company ZestFinance, taking on a rival
service linked to the larger Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
JD-ZestFinance Gaia, as the joint venture will be known,
will use the U.S. firm's machine learning technology to analyse
JD.com's online shoppers' data and churn out a credit risk
score, according to a joint press release on Friday.
The companies did not disclose details about the structure
of the joint venture or the investments by the partners. But
they said JD.com will invest an undisclosed sum in ZestFinance.
JD-ZestFinance Gaia and competitor Sesame Credit, part of
Alibaba-affiliated Ant Financial Services Group, hope to use the
e-commerce sites' vast swathes of shopping data to turn out a
reliable credit risk score.
Assigning people and businesses accurate credit risk scores
has been difficult in China, in part due to a lack of publicly
available data and little information-sharing between financial
institutions.
Creating an accurate credit profiling system could
potentially be lucrative, both for making safe bets on lending
to customers who can then spend more on online shopping, and by
selling the profiles to third parties.
"Ultimately opaque credit markets are very hard and we're
excited to try to use our technology in that space," said
Douglas Merrill, founder and CEO of ZestFinance and a former
Google Inc chief information officer, in a telephone
interview.
Information, like the cost of items bought and what time of
day someone is buying products, can be combined to predict
qualities such as whether a person has a job, he said.
The number of credit profiles the joint venture launches
with will be "close to JD.com's total customer base" of more
than 100 million, the e-commerce company said in an email.
Although JD.com will initially be the credit scorer's first
customer, it hopes to expand its clients to include various
industries and lenders, including peer-to-peer lending
platforms, the company said.
