Shares of China's JD.com soar 17 pct in market debut

May 22 Shares of JD.com, China's
second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd, rose as much as 17.2 percent in their market debut on
Thursday, valuing the company at about $30.43 billion.
JD.com's debut - the biggest listing of a Chinese company on
a U.S. exchange - is being closely watched for clues on how Wall
Street will greet Alibaba's IPO later this year.
Alibaba's IPO is expected to be the biggest by a tech
company in history.
JD.com's offering of American Depositary Shares raised $1.78
billion after being priced at $19 each, above the expected range
of $16 to $18.
The company's shares touched a high of $22.26 after opening
at $21.75 on the Nasdaq.
JD.com, which has yet to make a profit, is backed by Saudi
billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's Kingdom Holding Co
.
BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS Investment Bank were the lead
underwriters of the offering.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)