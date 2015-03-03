版本:
JD.com tops expectations with 73 rise in quarterly revenue

BEIJING, March 3 China's JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's biggest e-commerce rival, on Tuesday posted a 73 percent rise in revenue for the three months ended December, topping estimates, as it expanded sales across more consumer goods categories.

Revenue for JD.com's fourth quarter rose to $5.6 billion, versus the $5.3 billion estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Gerry Shih)
