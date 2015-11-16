China's JD.com Q3 revenue climbs 52 pct, matching expectations

BEIJING Nov 16 JD.com Inc, China's
second largest e-commerce firm, said third-quarter revenues rose
52 percent from a year ago, in line with expectations on Monday,
as user numbers and orders grew at a rapid clip.
However, the results mark JD.com's first quarter-on-quarter
decline in revenue and its slowest annual growth rate in at
least two-and-a-half years.
JD.com said revenues for the three months ended September
were 44.1 billion yuan ($6.9 billion), versus an expected 44.29
billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
JD.com in August forecast third-quarter revenues of
43.2-44.7 billion yuan, and warned the results could be hurt by
the impact of China's economic slowdown on online consumer
spending.
Its net loss widened to 530.8 million yuan, more than three
times bigger than its loss in the same quarter a year ago as
costs increased for its main business of selling its own stock
of goods to customers. Ballooning marketing expenses also took
their toll.
($1 = 6.3700 Chinese yuan)
