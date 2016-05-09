Online e-commerce company JD.com's revenue jumps 47 pct

BRIEF-Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
* Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
May 9 JD.com Inc, China's No.2 e-commerce company, reported a 47 percent rise in revenue, helped by higher volume of sales on its platforms.
The company, which is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's main rival in online shopping, said on Monday its net revenue rose to 53.97 billion yuan ($8.29 billion) in the first quarter from 36.64 billion yuan, a year earlier.
The net loss attributable to shareholders widened to 909.8 million yuan from 710.2 million yuan.
The amount of goods transacted on JD.com's platforms - or gross merchandise volume (GMV) - rose 55 percent to 129.3 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.51 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
LONDON, Jan 18 Global consulting firm McKinsey & Co signed a long-term lease for a new office in London, signalling its commitment to Britain at a time when the country's coming withdrawal from the EU means some groups are relocating staff away from the UK.
* Co. eyes Western Digital, other buyers for minority chip biz stake