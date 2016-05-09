UPDATE 2-E-commerce company JD.com's revenue misses estimates, shares fall

(Adds details, shares)

May 9 JD.com Inc, China's No.2 e-commerce company, reported first-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts' estimates and grew at its slowest-ever pace, as it grapples with slowing economic growth in China.

Shares of the company were down 8.3 percent at $23.10 in early trading.

JD.com also said it expects revenue for the second quarter to be between 64.2 billion yuan ($9.86 billion)-66.2 billion yuan ($10.17 billion), a growth rate of 40 percent-44 percent.

The Beijing-based company's executives have repeatedly flagged China's slowing economic growth as a potential concern, especially if consumption in the world's second-largest economy takes a hit.

China's economic growth slowed to 6.7 percent in the first quarter - the weakest since the global financial crisis.

Last week, investors welcomed rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's quarterly results, as its fourth-quarter sales rose 39 percent after its core online shopping business grew.

The amount of goods transacted on JD.com's platforms - or gross merchandise volume - rose 55 percent to 129.3 billion yuan.

The company said on Monday its net revenue rose 47 percent to 53.97 billion yuan in the first quarter. Analysts on average had expected revenue of 54.28 billion yuan.

The net loss attributable to shareholders widened to 909.8 million yuan from 710.2 million yuan as marketing expenses jumped about 50 percent in the quarter.

Excluding items, the company earned 0.15 yuan per share, in line with analysts' estimates.

Up to Friday's close, shares of the company have fallen 21.9 percent this year.

($1 = 6.5095 Chinese yuan renminbi)