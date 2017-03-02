Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com's revenue jumps 47 pct

March 2 JD.com Inc, China's second biggest e-commerce company after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , said on Thursday fourth-quarter revenue jumped 47 percent, exceeding the company's expectations.

Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was 80.3 billion yuan ($11.67 billion), beating the company's forecast of 75 billion yuan to 77.5 billion yuan.

JD.com's net loss fell to 1.67 billion yuan, from 7.63 billion yuan a year earlier.

That translates to a net loss of 1.26 yuan ($0.18) per American depository share, compared to a loss of 5.57 yuan a year earlier.

JD.com also said it would dispose of its equity stake in JD Finance, which runs the company's internet finance business. ($1 = 6.8837 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cate Cadell in Beijing and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)