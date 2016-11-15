JD.com posts quarterly revenue up 38 pct, beating estimates

Nov 15 JD.com Inc, China's second largest
e-commerce firm, said on Tuesday its third-quarter revenue grew
38 percent from a year ago, slightly exceeding expectations.
JD.com said revenues for the three months ended September
were 60.7 billion yuan ($8.86 billion), beating average
estimates of 60.2 billion yuan, according to a survey of 15
analysts by Thomson Reuters.
JD.com in August forecast third quarter revenues of 59-61
billion yuan, amid concerns that China's retail sector would be
hit by a slowing economy.
The company's net loss for the quarter expanded to 807.9
million yuan from 534.9 million yuan a year earlier.
JD.com saw a net loss of 0.64 yuan ($0.10) per American
Depository Share in the third quarter, compared to a loss of
0.39 yuan a year earlier.
The company recorded 158.8 billion yuan in gross merchandise
value (GMV) for the third quarter, up 43 percent from the same
period in 2015.
($1 = 6.8486 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)