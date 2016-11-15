UPDATE 3-Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com maintains revenue growth in third quarter

* JD.com Q3 revenues 60.7 bln yuan vs 60.1 bln yuan estimate
* JD.com forecasts Q4 revenues 75-77.5 bln yuan
* Shares jump nearly 10 pct in early NY trade
* JD.com plans to reorganise JD Finance, hold no equity
(Adds comments from CEO Richard Liu)
By Catherine Cadell
Nov 15 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest
e-commerce firm, said on Tuesday its third-quarter revenue grew
38 percent from a year ago, slightly ahead of analysts'
expectations.
The results, along with fourth-quarter predictions that
could potentially end a recent trend of slowing growth, sent the
company's U.S.-listed shares up nearly 10 percent in early New
York trade.
The online shopping firm, whose shares have fallen 26.5
percent this year against a 10.5 percent rise for larger rival
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, also said it aims to
restructure its finance unit and hold no equity stake.
JD.com said revenue for the three months ended September was
60.7 billion yuan ($8.9 billion), just beating an average
estimate of 60.2 billion yuan, according to a Thomson Reuters
survey of 15 analysts.
JD.com in August forecast third-quarter revenue of 59-61
billion yuan, amid concerns that China's online retail sector is
saturated and would be hit by a slowing economy.
The company's net loss for the quarter expanded to 807.9
million yuan from 534.9 million yuan a year earlier.
It predicts fourth quarter revenue of 75-77.5 billion yuan,
similar to this quarter's near 40 percent growth rate.
JD.com made a net loss of 0.64 yuan ($0.10) per American
Depository Share in the third quarter, compared with a loss of
0.39 yuan a year earlier.
FINANCE ARM RESTRUCTURING
The company now plans to reorganise its JD Finance arm to
make it a wholly Chinese-owned entity.
The move would put the business in a similar position to
that of Alibaba's Ant Financial Services Group, a domestic
Chinese entity still closely tied to the original e-commerce
company.
JD.com CEO Richard Liu was the only planned buyer named,
though the company intends for others to participate.
The move will enable it to apply for licences that Chinese
law forbids foreign-invested companies from owning, such as for
securities and mutual funds.
Liu, on a conference call with analysts, also cited
fundraising concerns, saying that "without a domestic structure
it may become increasingly difficult to raise new capital above
the previous valuation level."
He declined to give a timeframe for the deal, but said that
the company wants to "move ahead as quickly as we can."
Afterwards, JD.com will receive 40 percent of any pre-tax
profit JD Finance makes. If Chinese regulators allow it, the
e-commerce company can in the future convert its rights back
into a 40 percent stake.
In January, JD Finance raised $1 billion from investors
including Sequoia Capital China, China Harvest Investments and
China Taiping Insurance and was valued at 46.65 billion yuan
($6.8 billion).
Despite the intention to become a domestic entity, JD
Finance is not yet profitable and can only list in China after
having been so for three years.
($1 = 6.8513 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Additional reporting by Paul
Carsten; Editing by Keith Weir and Susan Fenton)