JD.com says Q1 revenue grew 41 pct, above expectations

May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest
e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew
41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts'
expectations.
JD.com's revenue for the three months ended March was 76.2
billion yuan ($11.04 billion), compared with an average estimate
of 73.5 billion yuan, according to a survey of 14 analysts by
Thomson Reuters.
JD.com in March forecast first-quarter revenue of 72
billion-74 billion yuan.
The company reported a net profit of 355.7 million yuan for
the quarter, compared with a loss of 867.3 million yuan a year
earlier.
It predicted second-quarter revenue of 88 billion-90.5
billion yuan.
JD.com made a net profit of 0.17 yuan per American
Depository Share in the first quarter, compared with a loss of
0.66 yuan a year earlier.
($1 = 6.9030 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Cate Cadell;
Editing by Randy Fabi and Amrutha Gayathri)