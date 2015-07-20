UPDATE 1-JD.com launches online store to sell U.S. brands in China

(Adds details, share movement)
July 20 JD.com Inc, the no. 2 Chinese
e-commerce company, said it would start selling U.S. products to
customers in China through a new store on its website, as it
looks to battle competition from bigger rival Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd.
Both companies have recently started exclusive stores that
offer products from countries including Japan, France, South
Korea and Australia.
JD.com also said on Monday that it would be the first
authorized seller of Taylor Swift merchandise in China, which
will include a line of clothes designed by the singer
exclusively for JD.com customers.
JD.com and Alibaba have been vying to attract big,
international brands onto their sites.
Bagging international names can be a huge credibility boost
and a sign of implicit trust in China, a market notorious for
the proliferation of fake and knock-off products.
JD.com said the "U.S. Mall" would feature American brands
such as Converse, Samsonite, and major apparel labels that are
part of the Global Brands Group, including Nautica Kids and Jeep
apparel.
Earlier on Monday, Fast Retailing Co Ltd said it
had closed the online Uniqlo store that it opened in April on
JD.com, citing a conflict with its China e-commerce strategy.
JD.com's U.S.-listed shares were little changed at $35.39 on
the Nasdaq. Up to Friday's close, the stock had gained about 53
percent this year.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru and Paul Carsten in
Shanghai; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)