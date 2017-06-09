JD.com says plans to invest in Thailand by end of year

HONG KONG, June 9 JD.com Inc, China's
second-largest e-commerce company, plans to invest in Thailand
by the end of this year, expanding its footprint beyond
Indonesia which currently accounts for almost all of its
overseas business.
Richard Liu, founder and chief executive of JD.com, told
Reuters the company planned to use Thailand as a hub to service
other Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia.
He declined to say how much JD.com would invest in Thailand.
Amid intense competition, JD.com has expanded heavily into
fast moving consumer goods, including household supplies and
food and beverage products. The company has also diversified
into data, cloud and artificial intelligence services.
