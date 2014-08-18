China's JD sells 574,000 smartphones in Tencent 5-day promotion

Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
BEIJING Aug 18 China's second-largest e-commerce company JD.com sold 574,000 smartphones in a five-day promotion offered exclusively on Tencent Holdings Ltd's Mobile QQ, the two companies said on Monday, to show their partnership has paid off.
Investors have scrutinized JD and Tencent, China's biggest mobile gaming and social media company, for signs of benefits from a $215 million partnership deal, in which Tencent took a 15 percent stake in JD.
JD aimed to gain a potent ally in its battle against Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N.
So far the deal has proved costly for JD. The company said last week that its quarterly losses widened due to costs related to its Tencent partnership, sending shares lower.
But the two companies have touted the potential for selling JD's inventory, including big-ticket electronic devices, via Tencent's popular mobile apps such as QQ and WeChat.
During the Aug. 8 to 12 promotion, the Nokia XL 4G smartphone was sold only through a link within the Mobile QQ app. More than 210,000 people ordered the smartphone on the first day, JD said.
The smartphone, offered by the Finnish handset maker following its acquisition by Microsoft Corp, is now widely available in China including on Alibaba's Taobao market. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; editing by Jane Baird)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources close to the company.