Edward Jones advisers most satisfied, again-J.D. Power

| March 29
March 29 Advisers at Edward Jones are the most
satisfied with their firm, according to a survey released by
J.D. Power on Thursday.
This is the fourth time the St. Louis-based firm topped the
Employee Advisor Satisfaction Survey, which asks advisers to
rank their firm in a number of categories including technology,
compensation and work environment, as well as products and
offerings for clients.
Edward Jones scored high marks for its technology and its
firm performance, a measure of factors like having a strong
senior management team and a clear set of priorities.
Raymond James & Associates Inc snagged second place out of
eight ranked financial advisory firms. Raymond James also got
high marks in firm performance, as well as compensation.
Rounding out the top five are Charles Schwab in third place,
RBC Wealth Management in fourth place and UBS Financial Services
in fifth place.
Merrill Lynch fell to sixth place this year from third place
in 2010. The only firms ranked lower than Merrill were Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney and Wells Fargo Advisors, which was at the
bottom of the list.
David Lo, director of investment services for J.D. Power,
declined to specify why these three firms, which boast the
biggest adviser headcounts in the industry, were at the bottom
of the rankings.
However, he did note in a written statement that "it's no
coincidence that the firms struggling with the key best
practices identified in the study are also paying the highest
retention and signing bonuses to compensate for a poorer work
experience."
Among independent advisers Commonwealth Financial Network
topped the rankings, followed by Raymond James Financial
Services, the firm's independent broker-dealer.
The survey is based on responses from more than 2,800
financial advisers.