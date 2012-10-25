J.D. Power-LMC raise 2012 U.S. auto sales forecast to 14.4 mln

DETROIT Oct 25 J.D. Power and Associates and LMC Automotive on Thursday raised their forecast for 2012 U.S. auto sales to 14.4 million vehicles, from the previous forecast of 14.3 million, as the auto industry continues to recover from its downturn three years ago.

The consultancies also forecast October U.S. auto sales at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 14.8 million vehicles, down slightly from a 14.9 million rate in September.

Total light vehicle U.S. sales for October should be about 1.13 million, up 11 percent from last October, the two consultancies said.