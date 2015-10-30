版本:
中国
2015年 10月 30日

McGraw Hill exploring "strategic alternatives" for J.D. Power

Oct 30 McGraw Hill Financial Inc said on Friday it was looking at "strategic alternatives" for its J.D. Power and Associates business, best known for car quality and reliability ratings.

Morgan Stanley is acting as financial adviser, the company said. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

