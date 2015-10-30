McGraw Hill exploring "strategic alternatives" for J.D. Power

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 30 McGraw Hill Financial Inc said on Friday it was looking at "strategic alternatives" for its J.D. Power and Associates business, best known for car quality and reliability ratings.
Morgan Stanley is acting as financial adviser, the company said. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.