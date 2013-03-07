版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 7日 星期四 21:04 BJT

BRIEF-JDS Uniphase shares up in premarket

NEW YORK, March 7 JDS Uniphase Corp : * Shares up 5.4 percent to $14.91 in premarket
