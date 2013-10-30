JDS Uniphase revenue rises on demand for networking products

Oct 30 JDS Uniphase Corp reported a 2
percent rise in first-quarter revenue, driven by higher demand
for its products from network-gear makers.
Net revenue rose to $429 million in the quarter ended Sept.
28, from $420.9 million a year earlier.
JDS reported a profit of $0.3 million, or breakevern per
share, compared with a loss of $11.6 million, or 5 cents per
share.
JDS makes instruments and test tools to deploy and optimize
communications equipment and broadband networks for customers
such as AT&T Inc, Time Warner Cable Inc and
Verizon Communications Inc.
It also supplies equipment to network-gear makers such as
Cisco Systems Inc.