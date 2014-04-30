JDS Uniphase's quarterly results, forecast below estimates

April 30 JDS Uniphase Corp, a maker of communication testing and networking equipment, posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results due to a delay in orders, and it forecast current-quarter results below analysts' estimates.

JDS Uniphase forecast adjusted profit of 10-14 cents per share and revenue of $425 million to $445 million for the fourth quarter ending June 28.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 17 cents per share on revenue of $459 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

JDS Uniphase's net loss narrowed to $1.5 million, or 1 cent per share, in the quarter ended March 29 from $28 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 10 cents per share.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $418 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 11 cents per share on revenue of $431.7 million. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)