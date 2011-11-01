UPDATE 2-JDS Uniphase Q1 beats estimates, shares up

* Q1 adj rev $421.1 mln vs est. $415.1 mln

Nov 1 JDS Uniphase Corp quarterly results beat analysts' estimates on improved inventory levels and increase in bookings for its optical products, sending its shares up as much as 10 percent in heavy trade after the bell.

The company, which provides broadband and optical communication components, said macro-economic challenges coupled with flooding in Thailand will impact its second-quarter adjusted revenue by $35-$45 million. It sees second-quarter revenue of $375-$405 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 21 cents a share on revenue of $446.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We are seeing our service provider customers implement lengthier approval processes, and we now expect little to no budget push in the December quarter," CEO Tom Waechter said on a call with analysts.

The company, which competes with Finisar Corp , Oclaro Inc and Opnext Inc , said it was not sure when its Fabrinet Pinehurst facility in Thailand will be back in full production.

For the first quarter, the company reported loss of $5.8 million, or loss of 3 cents a share, compared with earnings of $0.1 million or breakeven per share, a year ago .

Sales of communications and commercial optical products increased more than 7 percent to $180.3 million.

Shares of the company were trading at $12.05 in trading after the bell. They closed at $11.48 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)