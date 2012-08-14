JDS Uniphase 4th-qtr beats estimates, shares rise

Aug 14 JDS Uniphase Corp's quarterly results beat analysts' estimates on strong demand for its products used in broadband networks, sending its shares up 4 percent after the bell.

The company recorded a loss of $24.3 million, or 10 cents per share, for the fourth quarter.

Excluding items, the company made a profit of 15 cents per share.

Revenue fell about 7 percent to $439.3 million from a year earlier.

Analysts on an average were expecting a loss of 12 cents per share on revenue of $422.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were up 4 percent at $11.15 in extended trade. They closed at $10.68 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.