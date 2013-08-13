UPDATE 1-JDS Uniphase revenue falls on weak demand for optical components

* Sees first-qtr adj revenue of $410 mln-$430 mln vs est
$432.8 mln
* Fourth-qtr revenue was $421.3 mln vs est $430.6 mln
* Adjusted profit of 13 cents per share, in line with
estimates
* Shares down 3 pct after market
Aug 13 Network testing company JDS Uniphase Corp
reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue due to
weak demand for optical components from telecom customers, and
forecast current-quarter revenue well below analysts' estimates.
The company forecast first-quarter revenue in the range of
$410 million to $430 million, while analysts were expecting
$432.8 million on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue from the company's communications test and
measurement business fell 3.3 percent to $189.8 million during
the fourth quarter.
JDS Uniphase makes instruments and test tools used to help
deploy and optimize communications equipment and broadband
networks for customers such as AT&T Inc, Time Warner Cable
Inc and Verizon Communications Inc.
Sales at the optical products business, its other major
division, also fell about 1.5 percent to $182.3 million.
JDS Uniphase's optical communications products
are used by network equipment makers such as Cisco Systems Inc
.
For the three months ended June, overall revenue was down 3
percent at $421.3 million, below the $430.6 million analysts had
expected.
Rival Finisar Corp had raised its current-quarter
forecast on Aug. 6, citing higher sales of its fiber optic
products.
JDS Uniphase reported a profit of $92.5 million, or 38 cents
per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $22.2
million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, it earned 13 cents per share, in
line with analysts' expectations.
The company's shares fell 3 percent after market. They had
closed at $14.80 on the Nasdaq.