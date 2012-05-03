版本:
Pharmacy chain Jean Coutu profit rises on higher sales

May 3 Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group reported a higher fourth-quarter profit, helped in part by higher sales from new franchised stores.

Net profit for the quarter rose to C$62 million ($62.69 million), or 28 Canadian cents per share, from C$46.5 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 11.7 percent to C$737.2 million.

