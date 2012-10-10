版本:
Canada's Jean Coutu profit down, but revenue rises

Oct 10 Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday despite higher revenue, because the sale of an investment had boosted earnings in the year-earlier quarter.

Net profit for the second quarter that ended Sept. 1, fell to C$51.2 million ($52.3 million), or 23 Canadian cents a share, from C$66.4 million, or 29 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$658.7 million from C$635.2 million.

