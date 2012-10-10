Canada's Jean Coutu profit down, but revenue rises

UPDATE 1-Peugeot poised to buy GM's Opel, creating European car giant
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
Oct 10 Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc reported a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday despite higher revenue, because the sale of an investment had boosted earnings in the year-earlier quarter.
Net profit for the second quarter that ended Sept. 1, fell to C$51.2 million ($52.3 million), or 23 Canadian cents a share, from C$66.4 million, or 29 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to C$658.7 million from C$635.2 million.
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.