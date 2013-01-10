Jean Coutu profit rises 10 pct on higher generic drug sales

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Jan 10 Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter profit as sales at its generic drug manufacturing subsidiary, Pro Doc, rose.
Net profit for the quarter rose to C$56.2 million ($56.93 million), or 26 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$51.2 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The Longueuil, Quebec-based company said revenue rose 2 percent to C$716.6 million. ()
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.