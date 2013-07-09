UPDATE 1-Lower generic drug prices hurt Jean Coutu profit

* 1st-quarter earnings C$0.51/shr vs C$1.81/share year
earlier
* Same-store sales up 0.6 percent vs 3.4 pct last year
July 9 Canadian drugstore chain Jean Coutu Group
Inc's first-quarter net profit plunged as prices for
generic drugs fell and the company recorded a smaller gain from
the wind-down of shareholding in U.S. drugstore chain Rite Aid
Corp.
Price-controls for generic drugs, aimed at cutting costs for
government and private health programs, have hurt Jean Coutu and
rivals such as Shoppers Drug Mart.
In the latest quarter, the prices of six commonly prescribed
generic medicines fell to 18 percent of the price charged by
branded makers from 25-40 percent.
Jean Coutu's net profit fell 77 percent to C$108.6 million
($102.9 million), or 51 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter
ended June 1, from a year earlier.
Generic drugs accounted for 66 percent of drug prescriptions
sold during the quarter, compared with 58.8 percent a year
earlier, exacerbating the impact of lower prices.
Excluding a gain related to Jean Coutu's sale of shares in
Rite Aid and other items, the company earned 26 Canadian cents
per share, in line with analysts' expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the Longueuil, Quebec-based company was flat at
C$681.6 million. Sales at established stores, a key measure for
retailers, rose 0.6 percent compared with 3.4 percent in the
same quarter last year.
The sale of Rite Aid shares added C$54.4 million to
earnings, compared with C$348 million a year earlier.
Jean Coutu is Rite Aid's biggest shareholder, the legacy of
the Canadian company's 2004 purchase of the Brooks and Eckerd
drugstore chain. In 2007, Jean Coutu sold the U.S. business to
Rite Aid for cash and stock.
In April, it sold 72.5 million shares, bringing its stake in
Rite Aid to 11.7 percent.
Jean Coutu shares closed at C$17.81 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Monday.