Jean Coutu's revenue hit by lower generic drug prices

May 1Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc reported a 7 percent fall in revenue due to reductions in the prices of generic drugs and an additional reporting week in the year-earlier quarter.

Total sales fell to C$682.7 million in the fourth quarter.

Net profit declined to C$53.6 million ($53.3 million), or 25 Canadian cents a share, from C$62 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
