Jefferies CEO Richard Handler turns down bonus

Feb 4 Richard Handler, the chief executive of
Leucadia National Corp, parent of investment bank
Jefferies Group LLC, turned down his bonus for the previous
year, which was dogged by lackluster performance.
Handler, also the CEO of Jefferies, was entitled for a
performance-based cash bonus of $2.2 million for the year ended
Nov. 30, Leucadia said in a regulatory filing.
Leucadia's president and Jefferies' chairman, Brian
Friedman, also turned down a bonus of an equal amount, the
company said.
Jefferies reported a fourth-quarter loss in December. It has
put up its commodities and financial derivatives brokerage for
sale as it struggles with high costs and falling fees.
It is the latest bank to retreat from the commodities
futures market as stricter regulation increases costs and
intense competition and a decline in fees squeeze margins.
Macquarie Group Ltd was in talks to buy Jefferies'
commodities and financial derivatives brokerage, Reuters
reported last week, citing sources.
Jefferies' investment banking revenue declined in the fourth
quarter due to lackluster fixed income trading in a tepid
trading environment.
