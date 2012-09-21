Top Jefferies executives to receive up to $13 mln a year -filing

Sept 21 Jefferies Group Inc has agreed
to pay two top executives up to $13 million a year from 2013 to
2015, with bonuses dependent on performance and subject to
clawback provisions, the investment bank said in a regulatory
filing.
The two executives - Chief Executive Richard Handler and
Brian Friedman, who is chairman of the executive committee -
will each get a $1 million salary and up to $12 million in bonus
awards each year.
A subcommittee of the board of directors will decide whether
to award the bonuses in cash, restricted stock or restricted
stock units, Jefferies said in an 8-K filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.