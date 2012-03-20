Jefferies first-quarter profit drops on high costs

* EPS 33 cents per share vs. 42 cents year-ago
* Higher costs, weak asset management revenue
March 20 Jefferies Group Inc reported
lower first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, due to higher costs and
a sharp drop in asset management revenue.
The midsize investment bank earned $77.1 million, or 33
cents per share, down 12 percent from the $87.3 million, or 42
cents per share, it earned in the same period a year before.
Jefferies' first quarter ended Feb. 29.
Results were weighed down by a 5 percent rise in
non-interest expenses, lower revenue from commissions and
principal transactions and more than a 76 percent decline in
asset-management revenue, which fell to $5.6 million from $23.9
million.
The earnings still beat muted expectations from Wall Street
analysts, who were looking for 29 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.