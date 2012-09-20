Jefferies Q3 earnings rise on improved principal transactions

BRIEF-Lenovo Group qtrly profit attributable $98 mln
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 20 Jefferies Group Inc reported higher profit for its fiscal third quarter on Thursday on better principal transactions revenue.
The New York-based investment bank posted earnings of $70.2 million, or 31 cents per share, for the quarter ended Aug. 31, up 2.8 percent from $68.3 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Jefferies earned 32 cents per share compared with the average analyst estimate of 29 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 45.1 percent, largely due to positive income in principal transactions, versus a loss in the trading business a year ago. Jefferies shares were up 19 cents at $15.85 in pre-market trading.
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.