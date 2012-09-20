版本:
Jefferies Q3 earnings rise on improved principal transactions

Sept 20 Jefferies Group Inc reported higher profit for its fiscal third quarter on Thursday on better principal transactions revenue.

The New York-based investment bank posted earnings of $70.2 million, or 31 cents per share, for the quarter ended Aug. 31, up 2.8 percent from $68.3 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Jefferies earned 32 cents per share compared with the average analyst estimate of 29 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 45.1 percent, largely due to positive income in principal transactions, versus a loss in the trading business a year ago. Jefferies shares were up 19 cents at $15.85 in pre-market trading.

