Jefferies lost money in trading more often last qtr

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jefferies loses money in trading in 26 of 65 days
* Previous quarter lost money in 10 of 64 days
* Value at risk higher in interest rates, currencies
Oct 7 Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N lost money in trading much more frequently last quarter as the investment bank took on more risk.
Jefferies said in a regulatory filing on Friday that it lost money in 26 out of 65 trading days for its fiscal third quarter, which ended Aug. 31. Losses exceeded $4 million on 10 days.
In the previous period, the company lost money on 10 of 64 trading days, with losses exceeding $4 million on one day.
Increased losses were "a result of increased volatility in underlying markets," Jefferies said.
The company's average daily value at risk rose 13.5 percent to $10.41 million last quarter. The company took more risk in interest rates and currency rates trading and reduced risk in equities and commodities trading.
Jefferies expects to realize a trading revenue loss at least as large as value-at-risk once every 20 days.
Last quarter, Jefferies earned $68.3 million, or 30 cents per share, higher than the year-ago amount of $44.8 million, or 22 cents per share.
The increase largely because of the company's acquisition of Prudential Bache, a large commodities trading business, from Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N). Excluding that business, Jefferies earned 10 cents per share. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York. Editing by Robert MacMillan)
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.