Jefferies to pay $7 mln in auction-rate securities arbitration

Sept 25 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC, a
unit of Leucadia National Corp, has been ordered by an
arbitrator to pay $7 million to an investor over an auction-rate
securities dispute.
Saddlebag LLC filed a statement of claim in May 2012 with
the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority claiming Jefferies
wrongfully invested certain bond proceeds in unspecified,
illiquid, auction-rate securities.
Auction-rate securities were sold by financial firms as
highly-liquid short-term instruments similar to money-market
funds but with slightly higher returns.
But the $330 billion auction-rate market failed in 2008 due
to the credit crunch, and thousands of investors were left with
securities that could not be sold.
Saddlebag had originally requested $16 million in
compensation. (FINRA Dispute Resolution:)