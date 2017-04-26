Former Jefferies Group trader sentenced to two years for fraud

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 26 A federal judge in Connecticut on Wednesday sentenced a former Jefferies Group bond trader to two years in prison and to pay a $2 million fine after he was found guilty earlier this year of defrauding customers on bond prices.
A jury in January found Jesse Litvak guilty of one of 10 criminal charges he had faced, a muted victory as prosecutors try to crack down on abusive sales practices on Wall Street. (Reporting by Andy Thibault; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: