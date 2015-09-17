UPDATE 1-Investment bank Jefferies' profit halved on China, Greek worries

(Reworks story, adds background on fixed income trading)
By Richa Naidu and Olivia Oran
Sept 17 Investment bank Jefferies said quarterly
adjusted net earnings fell by nearly half after concerns over
the slowing Chinese economy and the Greek debt crisis cut into
trading volume and forced a writedown of assets.
New York-based Jefferies Group, a unit of Leucadia National
Corp, posts results a month before most bigger Wall
Street firms, and often give a sense of what is in store for its
bigger rivals.
But analysts said banks like Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Morgan Stanley will not likely suffer trading drops
that have nearly as big an impact on the bottom line as those at
Jefferies.
Jefferies posted negative $18.2 million in bond trading
revenue after writedowns in the three months ended Aug. 31, and
adjusted net earnings fell to $46.8 million.
A year ago, it reported earnings of $89.5 million and bond
trading revenue of $195 million.
Adjusted results excluded its struggling Bache commodities
and financial derivatives unit, most of which has been sold to
Societe Generale.
The bigger banks have less exposure in areas like the
distressed debt of energy companies - where Jefferies has lost
more than $90 million in the last nine months from 25 positions,
analysts said.
"It's quite likely that Jefferies may not be completely
representative of the results from more diversified banks," said
Morningstar analyst Michael Wong.
Net earnings totaled $2.48 million, including Bache, which
has its roots in one of the world's oldest commodities futures
brokers, Prudential Bache. In the same quarter a year earlier,
net earnings were $83.87 million.
Total adjusted net revenue tumbled 27 percent to $583.2
million, excluding Bache.
BOND TRADING PRESSURE
A number of bank CEOs said this week they expect trading
revenue to be down in the third quarter.
Bank of America Corp CEO Brian Moynihan said on
Wednesday that trading revenue may fall 5 percent to 6 percent
during the quarter because of weakness in its fixed income
business.
Citigroup Inc CFO John Gerspach said third- quarter
trading revenue could decline by a similar amount.
Bond trading has been under pressure since the financial
crisis as new rules discourage banks from trading off their own
balance sheet and regulators demand that banks boost capital.
Some banks like UBS AG have gotten out of fixed
income entirely while others like Morgan Stanley have shifted to
less-volatile businesses like wealth management.
During the second quarter, bond trading revenue at every
major bank, with the exception of Morgan Stanley, declined from
the same period last year.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New
York; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Dan Wilchins and Jeffrey Benkoe)