BlackRock's Rob Leach to join Jefferies as European ECM head - sources

BRIEF-TCF Financial says CFPB has been reviewing co's overdraft protection program
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
LONDON Dec 4 Rob Leach, former head of EMEA capital markets at BlackRock, is to lead European ECM at Jefferies as the U.S. firm shakes up its investment banking teams, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Leach, who stepped down from BlackRock in April, is to replace Reinout Koopmans, who has left Jefferies to pursue other opportunities, the sources said.
Rob Leach and Jefferies declined to comment.
Leach will start the role next week and will be based in London. He previously worked in ECM at UBS alongside Ed Keen, the former head of European cash equities who joined Jefferies earlier this year as head of equities for Europe.
Jefferies also hired Jonathan Wilcox of JP Morgan as its UK investment banking head in June.
(Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp CEO Geert Cauwenbergh reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iGe8Re) Further company coverage: