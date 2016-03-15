Jefferies posts loss as equities trading revenue slumps

March 15 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC
posted a loss in the first quarter as revenue from equities and
fixed income trading was hammered by the recent turmoil in
global financial markets.
The New York bank said revenue from equities trading slumped
to $1.75 million from $203.5 million a year earlier. Fixed
income revenue more than halved to $56.8 million.
Revenue from sales and trading, which contributed to more
than half of its net revenue in the year-ago quarter, accounted
for just 20 percent in the first quarter.
"Almost every asset class, including equities and fixed
income, suffered significantly amid concerns about the pace of
global economic growth, outflows from the high yield market,
forced selling from hedge funds, uncertainty over China, a
potential Brexit, and an overall void in liquidity," Chief
Executive Rich Handler said.
Net loss attributable to Jefferies was $166.8 million in the
first quarter ended Feb. 29, compared with a profit of $12.6
million in the year-ago period.
Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, kicks
off the reporting season for investment banks and is often
viewed as an indicator of the performance of Wall Street banks.
Reuters reported last week that Jefferies would merge its
junk-rated loans and bonds business with the junk debt unit of
its joint venture with MassMutual Financial Group.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)