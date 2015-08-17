MOVES-Jefferies hires Raymond James' Pranaitis to head safety, security services

Aug 17 Jefferies has hired Jeff Pranaitis, an
investment banker at Raymond James Financial Inc, to
head safety, security and protection services at the global
investment banking firm, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Pranaitis began his new position Monday at Jefferies, a unit
of Leucadia National Corp..
At Raymond James, Pranaitis was a managing director in the
security, defense and government services group, with a primary
focus on security services.
He has advised on transactions including Blackstone Group
LP's 2012 purchase of home security provider Vivint Inc
for more than $2 billion, and the sale of Protection 1, a
full-service business and home security company to Apollo Global
Management, LLC which closed in July.
Pranaitis will be covering the security industry and related
businesses globally, one of the people said.
Prior to Raymond James, Pranaitis covered the security
industry at Lehman Brothers and began his career at Wasserstein
Perella & Co.
A Jefferies spokesperson declined to comment.
(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Bernadette Baum)