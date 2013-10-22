Jefferies Group hires Citi's Mazzucco to lead Internet banking

Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
Oct 22 Jefferies Group Inc has hired Citigroup banker Tom Mazzucco as managing director and head of Internet investment banking, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Mazzucco will be based in Jefferies' Silicon Valley office, the person said.
Prior to his role as global head of Internet investment banking at Citi, he headed UBS AG's Internet practice and spent two years at Lehman Brothers and 14 years at Merrill Lynch, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Additionally, the person said, Jefferies had hired UBS banker Bill Frauenhofer in April as a managing director and head of semiconductors and electronics investment banking. Frauenhofer, who had a similar role at UBS, will also be based in Silicon Valley.
Jefferies declined to comment.
BAAR, Switzerland, April 11 Sika Chairman Paul Haelg said on Wednesday he expects the hostile takeover attempt of his company by French construction materials giant Saint-Gobain to be resolved by 2018.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's antitrust commission COFECE said on Tuesday it would condition its approval of ChemChina's planned $43 billion takeover bid of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta AG.