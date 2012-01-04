UPDATE 1-Jefferies staff threaten to leave on pay, restructuring - WSJ

Jan 4 Jefferies Group's executives and employees at it prime brokerage unit have threatened to leave over several issues including the recent restructuring and year-end compensation, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Jefferies executives and global head of the prime-brokerage unit Glen Dailey had a series of meetings Tuesday to discuss the issue, the Journal said.

In a response to the Journal, Dailey acknowledged the discussions but said no one was leaving, adding, "family affairs are now in order."

Large U.S. banks have planned to lay off around 40,000 employees so far as European sovereign debt crises and weak economic growth hit their businesses. Wall Street bonuses are also expected to decline as much as 30-40 percent this year.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, Jefferies lost eight clients from its prime brokerage business but some of them returned and 34 others transferred cash balances to other custodians. The investment bank also cut employees and made sharp cuts to the bonus pool.

A Jefferies spokesman declined to comment on the Journal report.