Jefferies eyeing setting up European financing arm-FT

LONDON, March 27 Midsize U.S. investment bank
Jefferies Group Inc is looking to set up a corporate
lending business in Europe as part of its expansion plans in the
region, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The bank plans to establish a European financing arm this
year in an effort to grab market share from rivals scaling back
corporate lending, the FT said.
"We are working actively to develop corporate lending
capacity [in Europe] and have underwritings in process," Brian
Friedman, chairman of Jefferies' executive committee, was quoted
as saying in the report.
Jefferies snapped up historic British stockbroker Hoare
Govett from Royal Bank of Scotland in February as part
of its expansion in the London marketplace.
Jefferies could not be immediately reached for comment
outside normal U.S. business hours.