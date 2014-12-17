UPDATE 1-Jefferies banker Sage Kelly resigns amid divorce drama-source

(Adds background)
Dec 17 Jefferies Group LLC's banker Sage Kelly,
whose messy divorce battle became tabloid fodder in October,
resigned to spend time with family, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
The head of Jefferies' healthcare investment banking group
had been on a leave of absence following reports describing how
his wife Christina had accused him of drug abuse and erratic
behavior.
The reports drew so much attention that Jefferies' Chief
Executive Richard Handler, Chairman Brian Friedman and
executives at its healthcare division volunteered to take drug
tests in October and tested negative.
Last month, Christina Kelly said "a substantial portion" of
what appeared in the press was "inaccurate, untrue or
hyperbolic".
Jefferies' healthcare unit has been among the firm's best
performers. Kelly was part of a team that was lured from Swiss
bank UBS AG in 2009.
Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp,
reported a fourth-quarter loss on Tuesday and CEO Handler said
the financial impact of "Kelly-gate" was "immaterial" to the
bottom line.
Leucadia shares were up 1.8 percent at $21.42 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
