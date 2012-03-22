Jefferies Bache lays off five in London -sources

BRIEF-Mercury General announces public offering of some senior notes
* Mercury general corporation announces public offering of $375 million of 4.400% senior notes due 2027
LONDON, March 22 Jefferies Bache, a subsidiary of Jefferies Group is laying of five staff from its commodities trading operations in London, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Andy Ager, head of carbon and emissions, has left, a source at the company said. Ager could not be reached for comment.
Another source said one staff member on the foreign exchange desk, one in structured products, one in metals and one on the marketing desk had also left.
A spokeswoman for Jefferies Bache declined to comment
Jefferies Bache has around 170 staff in London, of which around half are responsible for trading or broking, one of the sources said.
* MBIA inc - as Of Dec. 31, 2016, national public finance guarantee had $3.6 billion of gross insured par outstanding related to Puerto Rico Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lt8iiP) Further company coverage:
* Nacco Industries Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results